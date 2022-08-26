NFF, Nike Extend Contract – Complete Sports

Globally -renown kit manufacturers, NIKE have extended their contract agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation until December 2026.

President of NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick said on Thursday that negotiations had been on-going for the past one month before the American foot-and-bodywear behemoth agreed to extend their relationship with Nigeria Football.

“We talked about several areas they needed to look into and we finally got a deal and extension of the contract until December 2026. I give the credit for this to Members of the NFF Executive Committee and the General Secretary.

The new agreement lends credence to NIKE’s faith in Nigeria Football and what we are doing as a Federation. It is a wake-up call for our other sponsors and partners to extend their agreements and for more players in Corporate Nigeria to support the Nigeria game.

“We have also succeeded in getting our partners Nigerian…