Nwakaeme Joins Saudi Club Al-Fayha On Two-Year Contract

Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al-Fayha have announced the signing of

forward Anthony Nwakaeme on a two-year contract.

Nwakaeme linked up with Al-Fayha on a free transfer.

The contract signing ceremony took place in the historic Jabal Munikh Castle, one of the most prominent landmarks of Al Majmaah Governorate, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Abanmi.

The 33-year-old has been in the hunt for a new club after leaving Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in June.

The Nigerian failed to agree terms on a new contract with the club.

Nwakaeme was linked with Turkish clubs, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce as well as English Sky Bet Championship side, Hull City before settling for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The striker spent four years at Trabzonspor winning the Turkish Super Lig title in his final season at the club.

He also won the Turkish Cup once and Turkish Super Cup…