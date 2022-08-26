Osimhen’s Agent Reacts To Man Utd Rumour, Swap Deal

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda

says his client is not interested in a move to Manchester United this summer.

Reports emerged in Italy on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal to bring Osimhen to Manchester United and Ronaldo to Napoli on loan.

Accordind to the report, Napoli have demanded €120m to sell the Nigerian.

Calenda has however stated that there are no ongoing negotiations with Manchester United.

“No ongoing negotiations, no swap deals,” Calenda wrote on Twitter handle.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play in the Champions League with his Napoli side after conquering it on the pitch with pride along with his teammates and the coach.”

The 23-year-old joined Napoli from Ligue 1 club, Lille three years ago.

He has scored scored 30 goals in 64 appearances for the Partenopei.

By Adeboye Amosu

