‘Why I Turned Down Man United Offer’

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has revealed why he rejected an approach from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to provide competition and cover for David de Gea and had shown interest on Trapp.

The German was pivotal in Frankfurt’s Europa League win last season and despite initially mulling over a switch to the Premier League, he has opted to stay put.

Speculation regarding Trapp’s future was so fierce that the 32-year-old announced his decision via a message on the club’s twitter account.

“There have been a lot of reports about interest from Manchester United.

“It’s true that a written offer was tabled. Since it came from such a world-famous club, of course I considered it.

“Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht. We’ve made history here together and…