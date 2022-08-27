Balogun: Why I Joined Queens Park Rangers

Leon Balogun has revealed the reason behind his decision to join Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers.

Balogun was released by Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers at the end of last season.



The 33-year-old stated that the chance to work with Mick Beale, the former assistant coach at Rangers influenced his decision.

During their time together north of the border, Rangers won the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years, ending their league campaign undefeated with a club record 102 points.

“He (Beale)is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind,” Balogun told QPR’s official website.

“I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a…