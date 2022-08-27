Casemiro Unfazed About Missing Champions League

Manchester United new signing Casemiro has explained why not playing in this season’s Champions League with Manchester United does not bother him.

Casemiro will have to settle for the Europa League football until at least next year after United failed to make it to this season’s Champions League.

Just last season, he helped Real Madrid to a 14th Champions League title and his fifth.

But when asked about missing out on the Champions League in his first season at United, the 30-year-old told ESPN Brasil: “Well.. I already have five, don’t I?”

Casemiro was an important part to all of Madrid’s European wins, although he did miss the 2014 final.

He started all the other finals alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and even scored one against Juventus in 2017’s 4-1 thrashing.

