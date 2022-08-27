Chukwueze Seeks First Goal In Seven Games

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze will be seeking to make his sixth start and score his first goal in seven LaLiga games against Getafe.

The Nigerian scored in his club, Villarreal’s 4-2 win over Croatian side, Hajduk Split in the UEFA Conference League qualifying fixture mid-week and will be hoping to have his third goal involvement on Saturday when they visit the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to face their host, Getafe.

Chukwueze opened his 2022/23 LaLiga campaign with an assist in the Yellow Submarine’s 3-0 win at Real Valladolid and the 23-year-old will seek a continuation this weekend.

In the six games the Nigerian has featured in against Getafe, he has started five but has neither scored nor provided an assist.

Villarreal have won five of the six games played against Getafe with the Nigerian involved.

Chukwueze will thus be hoping to make his sixth start, scoring his first goal or have his first goal involvement and win his sixth game in seven appearances against their…