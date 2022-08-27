Ejuke In Full Action For Hertha Berlin, Akpoguma Wins With Hoffenheim

Chidera Ejuke was in action as Hertha Berlin suffered 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga clash at the Olympiastadion.

Ejuke featured for 90 minutes in the game.

France forward Anthony Modeste scored the decisive goal for visitors in the 32nd minute.

The 24-year-old, who is on loan at Hertha Berlin from CSKA Moscow has made four appearances for the capital club.

At the PreZero Arena, Kevin Akpoguma was also in action for 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 1-0 win against Augsburg.

The 27-year-old has made four appearances for his club this season.

