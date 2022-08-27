EPL: Arsenal Maintain 100% Winning Record As Gabriel’s Goal Secure Win Over Fulham

Arsenal secured their fourth straight victory in the Premier League thanks to Gabriel’s late goal to ensure the Gunners secured a 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday.

The defender’s mistake led to the Whites going ahead early in the second half through Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 100th goal for the club.

The striker robbed Gabriel and slotted home – but Arsenal hit back through Martin Odegaard’s equaliser eight minutes later.

Odegaard collected Bukayo Saka’s pass and created space for himself with a clever stepover before firing past former Gunners keeper Bernd Leno.

And Gabriel won it for the home side by scoring from close range after Leno failed to claim a corner.

Leno had produced a number of saves, including a fine stop to deny Eddie Nketiah shortly before the winner.

At the other end, Aaron Ramsdale produced a brilliant save to prevent Nathaniel Chalobah equalising.

