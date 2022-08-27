Iheanacho Eyes 5th Win In 13 Games As Leicester Cit Face Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Kelechi Iheanacho will look to secure his fifth win in 13 games across all competitions against Chelsea which Leicester City pay a visit to in a Premier League match this weekend.

Iheanacho made his 170th Premier League appearance when Leicester faced Joe Aribo’s Southampton last weekend but the former had nothing to be excited about as the Foxes lost 2-1.

However, Leicester and Chelsea will square off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon with the two teams having endured indifferent starts to the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Iheanacho on his part has faced Chelsea twelve times in different competitions with four wins, two draws and six losses in his record while scoring just a Premier League goal.

His only goal against Chelsea came in 2021 in a 2-1 loss, helping him enter the Premier League record book as the first player to score every day of the week in the same season.

Iheanacho has…