Maguire Needs Game Time To Shape Up For England –Merson

Former England midfielder, Paul Merson believes that Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire, needs game time at his club to stay fit and play for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 20 until December 18 2022 with eight stadiums located in five Qatari cities; Lusail, Doha, Al Khor, AI Wakrah and Al Rayyan hosting the matches.

Maguire was benched in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, 22 August at Old Trafford, and he was also left out of the starting eleven for United’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, August 27 at St Mary’s Stadium.

Merson suggested on Sky Sports’ Footbal Daily show that Maguire would need to play some games for Manchester United to shape up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It soon comes the World Cup, it’s November, it’s not next…