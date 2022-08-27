‘Mexico Vs Argentina And Saudi Vs Argentina The Best Selling W’Cup Tickets’ –Qatar 2022 CEO

With just three months to the commencement of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar CEO Nasser Al-Khater has confirmed that matches between Argentina vs Mexico, Saudi Arabia Vs Argentina are the best selling tickets at the tournament.

Both matches will be at the 80,000-capacity Lusail stadium, where the World Cup final will be staged on December 18. The official did not give figures but the Argentina-Mexico match was sold out in the first round of online sales at the start of the year.

FIFA said this month 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the first World Cup in an Arab nation, which Al-Khater promised would be “a great carnival”.

There are 3.2 million tickets in total with more than one million going to sponsors and FIFA partners.

Argentina and Mexico have been named among the top ticket-buying countries along with Qatar, the United States, England, Saudi Arabia, the…