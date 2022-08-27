Page Set To Extend Wales Contract Beyond 2022 World Cup

Wales coach, Robert Page, is set to extend his contract with the Dragons beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Page became Wales coach in November 2020 after former gaffer Ryan Giggs was arrested following domestic violence charges. Page was Giggs’ assistant at the time.

The former defender who played 41 times for Wales, has since led the Dragons to 10 wins, eight draws and six losses in 24 matches, and as a result, had his contract initially extended by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) till the end of the World Cup.

According to Thesun.co.uk, Page is set to sign a long-term contract that will include overseeing the qualification campaigns for Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

Page, 48, is leading Wales to their second FIFA World Cup appearance at Qatar…