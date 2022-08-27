QPR Boss Talks Up New Signing

Queens Park Rangers manager Mick Beale is excited with the arrival of Leon Balogun at the club.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced the arrival of the centre-back on Saturday.

Balogun, who is QPR’s sixth signing of the summer penned a one-year contract with the club.

“I am delighted with this one – I have been chasing him all summer,” the 33-year-old told the club’s official website.

“He had a lot of offers so it is great we have been able to get him. He comes here on the back of two years at Rangers. He was absolutely fantastic in the season we won the league and last season he made 37 appearances in the team that won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League Final.

“He has got huge amounts of experience, has played in the Premier League and Bundesliga as well and I am delighted now with the strength we have defensively.”

