Tuchel Demands Conte’s Ban

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel has kicked against the decision of the FA not to issue Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte a ban.

Recall that both managers were involved in a touchline outburst during a Premier League game,.

Tuchel has appealed against the one-match ban, but he expects to be missing from the bench when Chelsea host Leicester City in a Premier League tie on Saturday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager was also hit with a £35,000 ($41,000) fine after twice rowing with Conte during their sides’ 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

However, Conte was only fined £15,000 and avoided a ban.

“I think there are two sides to it, the one side is that I got a red card and I behaved in a way that isn’t appropriate and I regret it,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday during his pre-match press conference.

“But it was out of passion and I don’t think it was aggressive. But I can accept if I get a red card that there is a touchline ban.

“What is…