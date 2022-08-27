Uzoho’s Omonia To Face Man United

Francis Uzoho’s Omonia Nicosia have a tough task on their hands if they are to progress from their Europa League group where they will face Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol.

In Friday’s draw, Arsenal were drawn in Group A and will face PSV Eindhoven, FC Zurich and Bodo/Glimt. Man United are in Group E and will do battle with the likes of Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonia.

Last season’s champions of the newly formed Europa Conference, AS Roma, are in Group C with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon’s Nantes will feature in Group G alongside Olympiacos, Freiburg and Qarabag.

And Raphael Onyedika’s Midtjylland will take on Lazio, Feyenoord and Sturm Graz in Group F.

The 2022–23 UEFA Europa League is the 52nd season of Europe’s secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA.

