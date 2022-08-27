’We Know The Strength Of Ghana’

Home-based Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf says his coaching crew know the strength of the Black Galaxies of Ghana ahead of Sunday’s 2023 CHAN qualifiers in Accra.

Speaking in a short video interview on NFF TV, Yusuf expressed confidence that his players have what it takes to contain Ghana.

“On Friday we didn’t do any workout but this morning (Saturday) we did little exercise. I think the boys are in good condition and we hope to have a good result.

“For the weather condition Abuja is not up to what is in Ghana I think we have the quality to contain them and get a good result.

“We played them here in WAFU Cup, we beat them 2-0 in the group stage and they beat us 4-0 in the final. But currently it is not the same coach or period.

“But I still believe that we have an idea where they have strength as a team and we will see how we will be able to contain their strength and…