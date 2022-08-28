2022 CHANQ: Ghana Defeat Home-Based Eagles 2-0 In First Leg Tie

The home-based Super Eagles have it all to do after they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the Black Galaxies of Ghana, in the first leg of the 2022 CHAN final qualifying round on Sunday.

The game which was played inside the Cape Coast stadium, Accra, saw Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu getting the goals for the Black Galaxies.

After a goalless first half it was the Black Galaxies who broke the deadlock on 49 minutes from the spot, thanks to Barnieh who calmly sent the home-based Eagles the wrong way.

Barnieh scored one of the goals in the 3-0 first leg win against Benin Republic in the previous qualifying round.

He also got the only goal in the 1-0 win for the Black Galaxies in the return leg in Cotonou.

And in the 85th minute Seidu doubled his side’s lead to put them in a comfortable position going into the second leg.

Both teams will meet in the second leg billed for Saturday, September 3rd, inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The winner over two legs between Ghana and…