Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest Set For 17th Signing Of The Season

Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest are close to completing the signing of Atletico Madrid’s full-back Renan Lodi.

Forest, who gained promotion back to the Premier League, have gone on a mass recruitment drive.

And if they eventually acquire the services of Lodi, the Brazilian would become their 17th signing of the summer.

Forest boss, Steve Cooper, backs the strategy, but Hwang Ui-jo, who joined on Friday from French side Bordeaux, has been loaned to Olympiakos.

Lodi has made more than 100 appearances for Atletico since joining the club from Athletico Paranaense in 2019 and scored the goal that knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League last season.

The deal is set to include a loan fee of around 5m euros (£4.24m) with an option to turn it into a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, Awoniyi and his Forest teammates will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

They are currently in 12th place on four points after three games played so far.

