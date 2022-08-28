Bassey Helps Ajax Maintain Unbeaten Run After Win At Utrecht

Super Eagles left-back Calvin Bassey was in action for Ajax who defeated Utrecht 2-0 away in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The result means Ajax have so far won all their four league games of the season.

Bassey who joined Ajax from Scottish giants Rangers, featured for 90 minutes in the encounter.

First half goals from Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbey secured the win for the Eredivisie champions.

Berghuis opened scoring in the 10th minute before Brobbey added the second goal in one minute of first half added time.

Ajax are top in the 18-team league table after four league games played, just two points above second placed Feyenoord.

It was not the best of debuts for Bassey as he was shown a straight red card in Ajax’s 5-3 loss to PSV in the Dutch Super Cup.

