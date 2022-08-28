CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Nigeria, Ghana Clash Again In ‘Jollof Derby’

The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana will be reignited once again on Sunday (today) as both countries battle for a spot at the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The highly anticipated encounter is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium. Kick off is 5pm Nigeria time.

Ghana stopped Nigeria from qualifiying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and are desperate to get another one over their perennial rivals again.

The Black Galaxies are also looking to return to the CHAN after failing to qualify for the last three editions of the competition.

Walker Annor’s side defeated Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round to book a date with Nigeria.

The home-based Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the competition hosted by Cameroon.

Salisu Yusuf’s side made it to the final at the previous edition of the competition but lost 4-0 to host nation…