‘I’m Afraid Sadiq Might Leave’ –Almería Coach, Rubi

Almería coach, Rubi has expressed fear that Umar Sadiq might make his departure from the club before the summer transfer window finally comes to an end next week.

Sadiq finished the 2021/22 season with 18 goals and twelve assists in 36 La Liga Smartbank games and is now playing in the La Liga as Almeria won the Segunda Division title.

The striker has also started the 2022/23 football campaign in a quite encouraging fashion after scoring his first La Liga goal to help Almeria play out a 1-1 draw with Elche.

Recent reports revealed that Villarreal are still working to sign Sadiq from fellow Spanish La Liga Santander club, Almeria before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

And only on Thursday, a report had it that Real Sociedad have set their eyes on the Super Eagles striker as a replacement for Alexander Isak who has joined Newcastle United.

