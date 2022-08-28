Ligue 1: Moffi Grabs Brace As Lorient Edge Clermont Foot

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi netted a brace in Lorient’s 2-1 win over Clermont Foot in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who is making his third league appearance, has scored two goals this ongoing season.

Moffi netted the opening goal in the 24th minute before grabbing his brace in the 41st minute.

However, the visitor reduced the scoreline to 2-1 thanks Saracevic’s good goal in the 62nd minute.

Moffi was however Moffi was substitute in the 73rd minute for Kone.

The victory means Lorient move 5th on 7 points while Clermont Foot sit 9th on 6 points.

