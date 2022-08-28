Ligue 1: Simon On Target, Bags Assist In Nantes’ Home Win Against Toulouse

Moses Simon scored once and provided an assist as Nantes defeated Toulouse 3-1 in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Toulouse took the place lead through Zakaria Aboukhkal in the 15th minute.

Simon set up Evann Guessand for the equalising goal five minutes after the break.

Nantes took the lead for the first time in the game in the 55th minute through Mostafa Mohamed.

Simon then put the game beyond the visitors by adding the third goal in the 61st minute with Mohamed providing the assist.

The winger had now scored two goals and recorded one assist in four league appearances for the Canaries this season.

Nantes will travel away to Strasbourg for their next league game on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.