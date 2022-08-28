Osimhen Caged As Fiorentina Hold Napoli To Draw

Victor Osimhen featured for Napoli but failed to find the back of the net in their goalless draw away to Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday.

Going into the game Osimhen had scored in Napoli’s opening two games against Monza and Verona.

But in Sunday’s game Osimhen could not inspire Napoli to a third consecutive win and had to be withdrawn on 78 minutes.

Despite the draw Napoli stay top in the league table on seven points.

And in another Serie A game Tyronne Ebuehi was in action for Empoli who held Lecce to a 1-1 draw away.

Empoli are winless in opening three games of the new season, losing one and drawing two.

Ebuehi was introduced in the 65th minute for his Competitive debut game for his new club.

