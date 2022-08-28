Reece James’ Quality Absolutely Fantastic -Morris

Former Chelsea assistant manager, Jody Morris, has described Reece James performance against Leicester City as top class.

Morris picked the versatile defender as the best player on the pitch in Chelsea’s 2-1 hard fought victory over Leicester City.

Recall that the England international provided an assist as the Blues recovered from the first-half dismissal of Conor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1.

“He can play on the right-side of a back-three, right-wing back, right back or in the midfield,” Morris said on Stadium Astro.

“I used to joke with him that we could play him up front and he’d still produce pure quality. That’s what he is. He’s just a total footballer.

“We’re blessed in this country with great right-backs.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.