Serie A: Lookman In Action As Atalanta Pip Verona

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman was on the winning side as Atalanta claimed another precious three points after they defeated Verona 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international was making his second league appearance and never disappointed as he was a thorn in the flesh of Verona defenders.

He was later substituted in the 46th minute by Muriel.

Atalanta netted the only goal of the game in the 50th minute through Teun Koopmeiners to secure the three points for the host.

The win move Atalanta 4th on the league table on 7 points while Verona sit 16th on one point.

