Spalletti Unsure On Ronaldo, Osimhen Swap Deal

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has declared that he would love to have Man United star, Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Napoli’s Serie A tie with Fiorentina on Sunday, Spalletti also said that no coach would say no to Ronaldo.

It’s been suggested Ronaldo could move to Napoli with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen going in the opposite direction.

Spalletti said: “If you’re asking me if I’d like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen’s agent said, there are no negotiations.

“Speaking to (President Aurelio) De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let’s remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen.

“There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the…