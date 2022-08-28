Villarreal Handed Easy Conference League Group

Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates have been handed an easy Europa Conference League group after being drawn with Hapoel Be’er-Sheva, Austria Wien and Lech Poznan.

Chukwueze was on target as Villareal defeated Hajduk Split 2-0 in Thursday’s Uefa Conference League second leg play-off round.

Alfonso Pedraza put the Spaniards ahead in the 37th minute before the Nigeria international doubled the advantage four minutes before the hour mark.

The Yellow Submarine had secured a 4-2 victory over the Croatian First League outfit at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

In Split, they completed a double over Valdas Dambrauskas’ Masters from the Sea to reach the group stage with a 6-2 aggregate result.

Meanwhile, West Ham United and Anderlecht will clash in a repeat of the 1976 European Cup Winners’ Cup final after being drawn together in the same Europa Conference League group.

