‘Why Ndidi Did Not Start Against Chelsea’

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has explained why Wilfred Ndidi was not in the Foxes starting eleven against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ndidi was introduced in the 89th minute but could not inspire Leicester to a first league win of the season as they lost 2-1 to 10-man Chelsea.

Instead French midfielder Boubakary Soumaré got a starting shirt ahead of Ndidi.

And when asked why Ndidi did not start the game, Rodgers was quoted on BBC Sport Leicester :“We wanted to come through the pitch quicker. Soumare has been great in training and he’s committed now to staying at the club, which is great.

“He allows us to play through the thirds quickly and that was the reason for him coming in instead.”

Rodgers believed his side deserved at least a point from the game.

“We should’ve at least had a point in the game. We started well and had a man sent off. It was a game of…