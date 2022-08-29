2022 U-20 WWC: ‘I Cant Believe What We Achieved’ —Spain World Cup Winner, Gabarro

Adidas Silver Ball winner Inma Gabarro of Spain says she is still in shock as she cannot believe what she and her teammates have achieved after emerging U-20 women’s World Cup champions in Costa Rica.

Spain avenged defeat to Japan in the 2018 decider by beating the same side 3-1 in the final of the 2022 edition.

The Spaniard raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Gabarro and Salma Paraluello who bagged a brace.

Early in the second half Japan pulled a goal back through Amano but it turned out to be a consolation effort as Spain held on to emerge champions.

Gabarro scored eighth goals which made her the first player in 12 years to score more than seven times in one edition of the tournament.

And reacting to being crowned as new champions at U-20 women’s World Cup, Gabarro said on fifa.com:“I’m in shock. I can’t believe what we achieved. We are an incredible team. I have no words to describe what we did. To win a World Cup, right now, I can’t…