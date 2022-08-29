Aubameyang Robbed, Beaten By Four Armed Men At Home

Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was robbed and beaten by armed men in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to media reports, four hooded men broke into his home on Monday and threatened the player and his family with firearms. They struck Aubameyang and his wife and forced them to open a safe in order to steal jewellery.

Spanish newspaper El Pais said both the player and his wife Alysha Behague suffered minor injuries. Aubameyang, 33, has not confirmed any details of the robbery.

This is the second time in the last two months that Aubameyang’s home in Castelldefels, a suburb in the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona, has been burgled, although the player and his family were not at home during the first break-in, police said.

