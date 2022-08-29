Cavani Joins Valencia On Two-Year Deal

Edinson Cavani has joined Laliga outfit Valencia on a free transfer, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

Cavani, a former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star, joined Valencia after signing a two-year contract at the Mestalla.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after his contract with United expired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He had also been linked with a move back to France with Nice.

Cavani will join up with fellow Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez under Italian head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Source: Complete Sports

