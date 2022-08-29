Chelsea Interested In Crystal Palace Star Zaha

Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace Côte d’Ivoire star Wilfried Zaha as Blues Thomas Tuchel look to strengthenhis attack before transfer deadline day.

Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly has already spent over £180million this summer, however, the Blues are set to announce the £70m signing of defender Wesley Fofana before Thursday’s deadline.

They’ve also been linked with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are also being linked with a move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, who is valued at £60m.

However, according to Independent Tuchel is open for a move for Zaha.

Palace have so far been resistant to any attempt for Zaha, and are understood to value the Ivory Coast international at £80m.

However, the fact Zaha is in the final year of his contract weakens their hand.

Chelsea had been looking to wrap up a deal for former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the report says they’re ‘willing to keep their…