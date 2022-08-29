Dosu Optimistic Home Based Eagles Will Qualify Ahead Of Ghana

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says he’s optimistic the Home Based Super Eagles will turn around their two-goal deficit against Ghana in the return leg of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Two goals in the second half from the Ghanaians ensured that the home-based Super Eagles have a tall order in the return leg in Abuja on Saturday.

Though the game was cagey in the first half, the Ghanaians were the better side in the second half with Afrieye Barneh converting from the spot in the 50th minute and Seidu Suraj getting a second in the 87th minute to put the game past the Super Eagles.

However, Dosu in an interview with Completesports.com said that with the right mentality and approaches, the team will overcome Ghana.

“It’s sad that the Home Based Super Eagles lost to their Ghanaian counterpart in the first leg. However, the coaching crew must watch some of the lapses in…