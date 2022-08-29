EPL: Awoniyi, Dennis Subbed On In Nottingham Forest Loss To Tottenham

The duo of Super Eagles strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis could not save Nottingham Forest from losing 2-0 to Tottenham in Sunday’s Premier League game.

While Dennis was making his first appearance for Nottingham Forest after joining them from Watford, Awoniyi was making his fourth appearance.

Dennis came on as a substitute for Jesse Lingard in the 69th minute while Awoniyi replaced Cook in the 75th minute.

However, it was Tottenham who took the initiative in the 5th minute through Harry Kane with a fine finish.

He could have made it 2-0 in the 56th minute but his penalty was saved by the Nottingham goalkeeper.

But in the 81st minute the England international grabbed his brace to earn Spurs another three points.

