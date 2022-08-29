Havertz Lauds Tuchel’s Tactical Switch Against Leicester City

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has heaped praises on the tactical switch of manager Thomas Tuchel in the team’s 2-1 win over Leicester City in Saturday’s Premier League.

Despite going down to ten men early in the game, the Blues came away with an impressive win against the Foxes at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling scored both goals for Chelsea, while Harvey Barnes struck for Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz in a chat with TribalFootball said that he was impressed with the Tuchel’s tactics in the second half.

“I don’t know what minute it was but if you have a man down it is tough against any opponent.

“We went into half time and thought, okay, we have to do another tactical plan and in the end it worked. That’s good.”

