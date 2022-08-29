‘I’d Like Son To Marry My Daughter If… –Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has confessed that he would love to give out her daughter to forward, Heung-min Son due to his good attitude.

The South Korean has not been at his best this season and is a shadow of the player that claimed the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

But Conte has no doubts about the South Korean’s talent or his personality and will continue to back him.

“I understand Sonny is a really sensible player,” Conte told reporters.

“He’s really sensible and a top man, a really good guy. If I am to make an example, if I have to find a husband for my daughter I’d like it to be a person like him.

“In this moment maybe he’s suffering a lot that he’s not scoring…We trust him and the team-mates.

“For me, Sonny will always be a nut in my team,

