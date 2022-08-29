Messi Models Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Kit

Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Jersey has been officially unveiled, showing off the threads Messi and Co. will be rocking this Fall in Qatar.

Argentina’s new 2022 shirt is predominantly white with black logos – including the brand-new Adidas logo, which makes its football debut with the 2022 World Cup kits.

The stripes on the new Argentina 2022 World Cup home football shirt are classic, but just on the front.

According to Adidas, they saw the kits as a ‘canvas for creativity,’ trying to capture the spirit of the nation with design features influenced by key cultural touchpoints.

The jersey was modelled by Lionel Messi during the unveiling.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Mundial will be between November 20 and December 18 due to Qatar’s scorching heat in the summer.

Argentina have won the FIFA World Cup twice, in 1978 and 1986.

