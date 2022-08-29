Middlesbrough In Talks To Sign Onyeka On Loan

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Brentford Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka on a season-long loan.

Championship club Middlesbrough have allowed midfielders Marcus Tavernier and Martin Payero to depart the club this summer, whilst last season’s loanee James-Lea Siliki returned to his parent club.

During the window so far they have brought in just one midfielder to replace the outgoing trio, with Alex Mowatt signing from fellow Championship side West Brom.

And according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is now ready to address this problem position with the acquisition of Onyeka.

Having signed from Danish side Midtjylland last summer, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 21 appearance in the Premier League for the Bees. However, he finds himself down the pecking order, playing for just 10 minutes in the current campaign.

Boro have now entered into talks with the…