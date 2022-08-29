Moroccan Away Kit For 2022 FIFA World Cup Revealed

The Moroccan national football team away kit has been unveiled ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The jersey was unveiled on Puma and the Moroccan national football team’s Twitter handles.

The white jersey has green and red stripes on the on the sleeve and neck areas. Puma had previously unveiled the home jersey in May 2022.

The (FRMF) Royal Moroccan Football Federation signed a four year contract with German sportswear company, Puma in 2019.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be between November 20 and December 18.

Morocco are in Group F alongside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

