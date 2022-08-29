Nedved Party Hard With Scantily Clad Women

Juventus club director Pavel became an online sensation at the weekend after celebrating intimately with three skimpy-clad women at a nightclub in a racy clip that went viral days before his 50th birthday.

Nedved, who will turn 50 on Tuesday, was seen dancing with the girls, who took off their shirts, to form a line with the former midfielder standing in the middle of them.

He also cups a woman’s breasts during hilarious scenes where the group laughs and swings from side to side before another man walks in and joins her.

The 49-year-old is currently a member of the board of directors at Juventus was appointed as the vice chairman of the board of directors in 2015.

Nedved married Ivana Nedved in 1994, and they had two children together, before the couple separated in 2019 after 25 years. He has since dated Lucy Anovsinova, although they separated last year.

Nedved was regarded as one of the best players that has ever graced a football pitch. He was predominantly known for…