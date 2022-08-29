OFFICIAL: Onyedika Joins Belgian Champions Club Brugge On Five-Year Deal

Club Brugge have announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika on a five-year contract.

The Belgian Jupiler giants announced Onyedika’s signing in a statement released on their website on Sunday.

“Club Brugge and FC Midtjylland reached an agreement for the transfer of Raphael Onyedika,” the club announced.

“Onyedika (21) is a defensive midfielder who can also play centrally in the defence. He was trained at FC Ebedei in Nigeria and came to Europe in 2019.

“After a loan to FC Fredericia, he broke through last season with the main squad of Midtjylland. Onyedika impressed in the Danish top league and in the Europa League and won the cup. His good performances were rewarded with the best young player award in Denmark.

“He signs a contract until 2027.”

In his first full season in FC Midtjylland, Onyedika impressed in the U-19 League and in the UEFA Youth League with his physique, speed and playing style and on 1 July 2020 signed his first five-year…