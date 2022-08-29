Osimhen Not Interested In Manchester United Transfer

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has said Victor Osimhen will not leave the club for Manchester United as he is interested in playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to move to the opposite direction on loan.

United are reportedly willing to offer Napoli €100m for the Nigeria international.

Read Also: Osimhen Caged As Fiorentina Hold Napoli To Draw; Ebuehi Makes Empoli Debut

Spalletti however insisted that the forward will remain at the club this summer.

“Osimhen gave his response, via his agent, saying he wants to play the Champions League and he wants to play it with this squad,” Spalletti was quoted by Football Italia.

“He cares about his teammates, he chases down opposition players to help out and is a very strong focal point in attack. Having him at our disposal with that mentality is the best we could ask for.”

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and recorded one assist…