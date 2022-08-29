Rooney Has Advised Erik Ten Hag To Drop Ronaldo From Squad

Manchester United has already played two matches for the running season in the Premier League and things are looking bad. The club has played three matches and has six points on their scoreboard.

This is a very alarming situation for the club and it shows how far behind it is compared to others in terms of performance.

Manchester’s Upcoming Match

Manchester United’s upcoming match is with Arsenal and all the experts and analysts are talking in favor of the latter club.

Given the current energy of the club, Manchester United’s defense would be a piece of cake for the Arsenal players. The fans are eager to see how many goals Gabriel Jesus gets to score in their match against Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney’s Advice to Erik ten Hag

As the match is to take place soon, one of the former star players of Manchester United has reached out to Erik with a piece of advice.

The former MANU player is Wayne Rooney, who was the best partner of Cristiano Ronaldo when he played for the…