Young Tennis Stars Thrill Audience At 11th Badejo/ Super Sports Tourney

The Chief Organiser of the Badejo Sports/Super Sports Annual Age Group Tennis tournament, Simeon Badejo has promised to unearth more talented players for the country.

Badejo, who is one of the foremost tennis coach in Nigeria, is the brain behind one of the best and well organised grassroot tournaments in the country.

The grand finale of the 11th edition of the competition took place at the tennis court of the Police College, Ikeja last weekend.

In the first game of the day, Mofifunoluwa Atilola defeated Fareedah Adams in straight sets in the U-12 Girls Category Atilola won 7-5, 6-2.

In the Boys Category, Ozen Ayoola defeated Ubiebi Peter in straight sets 6-3, 7-5

Jasmine Osho was in fantastic form as she defeated Victoria Badejo in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 in the Girls U-14 Category.

The boys U-14 Category was a keenly contested affair with Toheeb Oseni edging out Kehinde Lawal 2-1 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Old foes, Faidat Adeshina and Osaherun Osayimwem clash in the final of the Girls…