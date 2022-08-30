Antony Officially Joins Manchester United From Ajax

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam for the transfer of Brazilian forward Antony.

United who disclosed this in a statement on their website on Tuesday, are believed to have parted with £86 million for the services of Antony.

The move will see Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club.

The statement from United read:”Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

Also Read: Bologna Prepare Bid For Troost-Ekong

“Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

“He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.”

Meanwhile, Antony is unlikely to be available for United’s Premier League…