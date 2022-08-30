Bendel Insurance, El-Kanemi Warriors, Bayelsa United Return To NPFL

Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Bendel Insurance and El-Kanemi Warriors have secured promotion to the top-flight, reports Completesports.com.

Insurance won promotion to the NPFL in 2019 after spending over ten years in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

They were relegated to the NNL after one season.

The Benin club won promotion back to the NPFL on the penultimate day of the 2021/22 season.

Bayelsa United, who won the NPFL in 2009 are back in the top flight after spending seven years in the second tier.

Former FA Cup champions, El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri are also back in the NPFL after few years in the NNL.

Gombe- based Doma United will be making their debut appearance in the Nigerian top-flight.

Katsina United, Heartland, Kano Pillars and MFM were relegated from the NPFL in the 2021/22 season.

