Ex- Man Utd Striker Cavani Set To Join Valencia

Former Manchester United forward Edison Cavani is on the verge of joining LaLiga outfit Valencia.

Cavani was released by the Red Devils at the end of last season.

The Uruguayan has long dreamed of playing in the Spanish top-flight and is close to achieving his objective.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the veteran frontman is heading to Valencia in the coming days.

The 35-year-old who left United in the summer on a free transfer, will sign a two-year deal with the historic club.

Real Sociedad also made him an offer, but only committed to a one-year deal.

Cavani is still hoping to take his place in Uruguay’s World Cup squad.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.