‘He’s A National Hero In Senegal’ –Klopp Pays Tribute To Mane

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane as an incredible player and one of Senegal’s national heroes.

Recall that Mane joined Bayern Munich after leaving Liverpool this summer.

The talismanic star led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in February and World Cup qualification the next month.

In an interview with TribalFootball, the German tactician paid a tribute to Mane for his role in the country’s triumph at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“He has a huge heart for his homeland, building schools and hospitals locally for good reasons,” Klopp told the Bundesliga’s YouTube channel. “It’s an incredible story, how he even got started with football. [He’s] a really great guy.”

“Sadio is the national hero in Senegal,” added Klopp.

“Winning the Africa Cup [AFCON], Player of the Tournament, Africa’s Men’s Player of…